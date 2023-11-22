LAKE COMO — The mayor and council introduced a bond ordinance for various road improvements and passed a corresponding resolution amending the capital budget at their meeting on Tuesday night.

“This is associated with the four projects for improvements on 17th Avenue and Margerum Avenue,” said Councilman Christopher D’Antuono, who offered both items on the night’s agenda.

According to the councilman, the bond ordinance appropriates $1,055,000, including a grant expected from the New Jersey Department of Transportation in the amount of $767,600 as well as the issuance of $272,400 bonds or notes of the borough to provide various road improvements.

The bonds and notes provided from the borough are expected to cover engineering expenses that are not included in the grants that have already been received, according to Mayor Kevin Higgins.

