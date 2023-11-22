POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Soup Cook-Off, as both restaurant and business owners competed to take home the crown.

Held at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, business owners and members of the community came out to support this annual event, which aims to support local businesses. Dozens of members of the community filed into the hall on Nov. 16, supporting the event. Entry cost $10 for unlimited soup.

Barbara Fritz, the chamber executive director, said the event also functions as a membership drive. Plus, the chamber was also collecting clothes and other items for The Village Foster Care of Point Pleasant. This non-profit provides foster families in need with clothing, hygienic items and any other amenities they may need to help both the parents and the child.

Gloria DeFalco, former executive director of the chamber and owner of NorthEast Sign & Lighting, said this event has been going on for many years.

She said, “Everyone loves [this event]. You don’t have to be a business to participate in making soup. Everybody comes out and tries all the fall soups and it’s great. It promotes the businesses … the community loves it and they have loved it for a long time.”

The event started out small, but over the years, as popularity grew and grew, the chamber needed a larger venue to host the cook-off. Eventually, the event found a home at the woman’s club.

