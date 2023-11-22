BRICK TOWNSHIP — Jake Ward, an 11-year-old resident of Brick Township, and Christopher Pollak, of Wall Township, will alternate the lead role of Hero Boy in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater’s [AXCBT] production of “The Polar Express” from Dec. 1 through Dec. 10.

Jake told The Ocean Star, “I’m really excited for this. I think it is going to be an amazing show. It will be amazing when it is all put together and all staged and properly cleaned and lighted with all the sound effects and props.”

“‘The Polar Express’ brings a beautiful message about the magic of Christmas,” said Jake.

According to Jake, one part of the show that he is really excited for is the “wolf dance.” Another actor will play the wolf, who is trying to get his ticket when people who are trying to fix the train come in and scare her away.

“I love that the production is all about true kindness and friendship and it’s also amazing working with Gabriel and Christopher and all the people in the cast. They are all amazing to work with and they make this story come to life. It’s amazing, it really is and I think it is going to be a really good show,” said Jake.

Jake and Christopher took different routes to get to the same place for the AXCBT’s production of The Polar Express. The theater is located at 100 Grant Ave. in Ocean Township.

Jake started dancing at four years old and has been dancing since.

