BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education discussed its ongoing library situation at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Parents raised concerns during a public comment session about repairing the library and the school’s plan to give students adequate reading time during school hours.

Water leaked into the elementary school’s library in 2021, causing a large bump in the floor and causing a “massive safety hazard,” according to Stacie Poelstra, principal and superintendent of Brielle Elementary. The library closed in the 2022-23 school year.

“What is the timeframe of the library?” said parent Mallory Bash. “I don’t know much about what the problem is … but all I know is that my first grader’s library time consists of playing video games on his chromebook.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And what can we do for the kids that we hassle to practice reading every night after school?” Ms. Bash continued. “It’s a huge concern for me.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.