POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Band Boosters will hold their annual craft fair and gift auction on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at Memorial Middle School, located at 808 Laura Herbert Dr.

This will be the 48th annual event run by the band boosters to benefit their scholarship fund plus assist with any further costs needed by the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 90 vendors will be present selling a variety of items and goods. A massive gift auction and super 50/50 will be taking place as well. Items will start to be called around 3 p.m.

There is no cost of admission to this event, so anyone from the community is welcomed to attend.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.