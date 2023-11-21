WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall zoning board approved three bulk variance applications during its bi-monthly meeting on Nov. 1. Applications were submitted to the board for discussion and testimony in August, with all three swiftly passed within the span of an hour.

The applicant, Wendy Pearce, a resident of Cedar Street, stood before the board, asking for a variance to construct a pool, patio and storage shed, with only the shed that would go in the front yard of the property. Ms. Pearce said that she also plans on putting up retaining walls on the back of the property to ensure closure of the pool parameters.

“We’d like to get an approval to do grading in the backyard so it’s more usable,” said Ms. Pearce to the board. Cedar Street is “technically an extension” of Cyprus Avenue, according to Ms. Pearce, and the reasoning for her application of the shed construction is due to her current one being in her front yard.

“We’re looking for extension relief so we can let the rear yard be the rear yard,” said Ms. Pearce.

