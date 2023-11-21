BRADLEY BEACH — St. James Episcopal Church hosted their annual Holiday Bazaar fundraiser event this past Saturday, Nov. 18 to support the parish and bring the community together in the spirit of the holiday season.

Starting at 10 a.m., community members were welcomed to the church’s main chapel building, located at 605 4th Ave., for a morning of holiday shopping and fun spread throughout the building’s lower level before enjoying a pot roast dinner to cap off the day’s festivities.

Items for sale consisted of a variety of wares donated for the event by members of the church, ranging from unique handmade gifts, including jewelry and holiday decor, to antique glassware, knickknacks and collectibles alongside a bake sale offering a variety of confectionery goods.

Pre-wrapped gift baskets were also prepared and ready for sale, each with their own themes from chocolate treats and art supplies to toy baskets geared towards both boys and girls, as well as baskets for coffee lovers and pet lovers.

