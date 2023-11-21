BRICK TOWNSHIP — School district Superintendent Thomas Farrell congratulated incumbent Alison Kennedy and newcomer Mike Mesmer for winning the two seats on the Brick Township Board of Education at the board’s Nov. 14 board meeting.

Superintendent Farrell said, “Congratulations to Ms. Kennedy and congratulations and welcome to Mr. Mesmer, our newly elected board of education members.”

“I’ve said many times, being a volunteer board member is a thankless job that takes a lot of time, energy and many, many hours,” he said.

The superintendent also thanked current board member Michael Blandina, who did not secure a seat on the board for the upcoming school year.

He said, “I want to personally thank you for your three years of service as a board of education member and I hope you are not going to be a stranger and continue to be around and show your support for the community’s children.”

