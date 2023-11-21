SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Holiday House Decorating Contest will be judged at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Homeowners must register online by Dec. 8 in order be eligible for consideration.

The event is sponsored by the recreation department of Spring Lake Heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.