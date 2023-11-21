SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – Registration has begun for winter basketball offered by the borough recreation department.

The basketball clinic for grades kindergarten through two returns for the 2023 to 2024 season on Dec. 9. Registration is live now on CommunityPass.

The registration fee is $75 per camper. Campers will be able to learn the fundamentals, skills and how to play the game of basketball from experienced individuals. All campers are required to bring their own inflated basketball to the clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clinic will begin on Dec. 9 and run through March 2 at Spring Lake Heights School. Every Saturday that the school is open [excluding holidays and winter break], there will be a clinic held. The clinic will meet on the following dates; Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 24 and conclude on March 2. Boys will meet at 9 a.m. Girls will meet at 10 a.m.

Recreation basketball returns for grades three through eight beginning during the week of Dec. 4. Registration is live now on CommunityPass. The registration fee is $100 per player.

Practices will begin during the week of Dec. 4 and games will start the first week of the new year and run through the first weekend of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams are based on registration and the divisions which are divided into boys and girls grades three through four, fifth through sixth and seventh through eighth.

Volunteers are needed for coaching; no experience is necessary. Please email recreation@springlakehts.com if you are interested in coaching.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.