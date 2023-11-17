POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A 77-foot-long fishing boat, the ‘Susan Rose,’ ran aground in Point Pleasant Beach early Friday morning amid waves topping six feet high.

The ship, whose keel is still lodged in the sandbar on the beach just south of Broadway as of this afternoon, is tilted eastward at a slight angle.

Petty Officer Matthew West, a public affairs representative for the Coast Guard, told The Ocean Star that the nature of the ship’s grounding is unclear, however, its crew of four were rescued without serious injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At approximately 5 o’ clock this morning, [USCG Sector Delaware Bay] received a notification of a grounded fishing vessel,” said Petty Officer West. “They deployed one of our response boats; it was also in coordination with Air Station Atlantic City.”

He said that fire personnel from Point Pleasant Beach were able to rescue the four people without incident prior to the arrival of a rescue helicopter.

“Before the helo was able to take off, though, the fire department was on scene and was able to get all four people aboard off and onto the shore,” he said. “At this time, the cause is under investigation, and I know the owner is working with the salvage company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s standard, usually. [The Coast Guard] will still have a role…but it would be a [private] company that handles it,” said Petty Officer West.

He also told The Ocean Star that there was no pollution caused by the ship’s grounding.

“There was no report of pollution from our pollution responders,” he said.

VIEW VIDEO

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.