BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township has received a community project funding grant to help offset the cost of buses for the Senior Services Dialysis transportation program.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “This resolution authorizes the insertion of a grant in the amount of $197,344 from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services’ Community Project Funding for the new Senior Services Dialysis transportation.”

According to the mayor, this grant will help offset the cost for two new buses, drivers and medical aids to ride in the bus to provide assistance as needed.

“We are very excited to have this come to our township,” said Mayor Crate.

Previously, the township approved the authorization of a resolution for a vehicle contract for a 2024 Ford E-350 El Dorado Advantage that will be used for dialysis transportation.

At the September meeting, Mayor Crate said, “This resolution authorizes the award of contract to Rohrer Enterprises of Trenton in the amount of $110,579 for the purchase and delivery of a 2024 Ford E-350 El Dorado Advantage. This vehicle is a handicap accessible bus that will be used for the township’s Office of Senior Services for transportation.”

