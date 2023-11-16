BRICK TOWNSHIP — The River Rock n’ Run Relay returned to raise money for Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean counties and to hold a social running event on Nov. 4.

This year’s relay is the second annual event and Race Director Adam Nalven was inspired to hold the event when he read about the work Fulfill does around Thanksgiving and that they make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy the holiday.

Mr. Nalven said, “When I put the race together, I wanted it to be during the fall, which is the best running weather, and be done in time to get the money to Fulfill and promote awareness about what they do for the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Nalven, this year the event raised $4,520.50 for Fulfill.

Mr. Nalven said that his favorite part of holding the relay is, “Giving all the money to Fulfill and seeing the sense of community as the runners enjoy the best post-race food ever at River Rock.”

Mr. Nalven said that he spent many months planning the River Rock n’ Run Relay, but it is worth it seeing how much people enjoy the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.