SEA GIRT — In a collaboration between Sea Girt and Manasquan Police Departments and local ministries comprised of parishes in Sea Girt, Manasquan, Brielle, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights and Wall, the annual Faith + Blue Christmas Toy Drive is looking forward to another successful season, this year with donations benefiting a local agency and nonprofit organization.

The drive is welcoming donations of unwrapped toys, with a $25 maximum on gift cards to be dropped at Sea Girt Borough Hall. A separate box will be available for parents and students only to make donations at Sea Girt Elementary School.

Toys will be given to children in the Monmouth County Division of Child Protection and Permanency [DCP&P] and the Navy League Angel Program, Angel Program of New Jersey, a nonprofit who provides support to the military families of servicemembers at Naval Weapon Station Earle, in Colts Neck.

At St. Denis Church Parking Lot at 90 Union Ave., Manasquan on Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 3 p.m., the church also will be open for donation drop-offs and invites residents to spend a few minutes conversing face-to-face with the officers, other community members and ministries while enjoying music and cookies, hot cocoa and coffee served from the Manasquan PBA Local 284 trailer.

