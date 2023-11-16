BAY HEAD — Residents of Bay Head came out in droves on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to the Blue Star Memorial, as the monument was rededicated at Bay Head’s annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

Dozens of residents had gathered along the streets of Bridge Avenue near Blue Star Memorial Park, formerly known as Scow Ditch Park, as Mayor William Curtis opened the ceremony.

Thomas Lewis was invited up to the podium where he beautifully sang the national anthem on the chilled Saturday morning. This was followed by the local Girl Scout troop, who led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance.

President of the Seaweeders Garden Club Jen Bredin spoke next. “Today, we gather here to commemorate and honor the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country. Let us remember those who gave sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedom. We honor the families who have supported their loved ones for their service and we express our profound appreciation to our living veterans who inspire us with their stories of valor and duty,” she said.

Rev. Andy Kim of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church led the crowd multiple times during the ceremony in moments of prayer. He asked the crowd in prayer to keep all those who had given the ultimate sacrifice in their hearts and in their minds, and to continue to pray for all those who are still protecting the freedoms of America.

