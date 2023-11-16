BAY HEAD — The 42nd annual Bay Head Christmas Walk returns again this year to Bay Head, with the event looking to be bigger and better than ever.



Starting on Friday, Dec. 1 and continuing into Saturday, Dec. 2, this two-day event has countless opportunities and experiences for all residents of Bay Head to enjoy.



The festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with the official tree lighting beginning at 6 p.m. This year, a larger tree, donated and decorated by the Hesse family, will be placed on the lawn of Manasquan Bank on Bridge Avenue.



Cookies and hot chocolate, donated by Bay Head Yacht Club, will also be available at the Bay Head Firehouse for any hungry, thirsty or cold kids or residents.



Santa Claus is also expected to make an arrival at 6:30 p.m., making his grand entrance on a Bay Head fire trucks.





This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.