SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Fire Department was filled with military veterans and their families on Veterans Day for the annual breakfast honoring their service in the U.S. armed forces.

The event was presented by the Sea Girt Recreation Department and featured eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, bagels, donuts and coffee, all provided by Ray’s Cafe, 523 Washington Blvd.

On each of the tables were cards created by the children of Sea Girt Elementary School thanking all the veterans for their service as well.

Recreation Director Jen Bredin said the annual breakfast not only honors Sea Girt residents who have served, or are still serving, but also gives them an opportunity to visit and catch up with one another.

She said the event typically has more people volunteering to help than it could use.

“Sea Girt is very community-oriented and they love their veterans,” Ms. Bredin said. “Sea Girt is a giant family, and it’s amazing. The sense of community is unbelievable.”

