WALL TOWNSHIP — Former Wall mayor Mary Burne, 90, died on Saturday, Nov. 11, Township Committeeman Kevin Orender has announced.

Ms. Burne served three terms as Wall Township mayor – in 1998, 2003 and 2006. She also served on the township board of adjustment, where she was the first woman appointed, as well as on the township planning board and township committee, where she served four terms.

“Mary was just wonderful, and all she cared about was Wall Township and her family,” said current Mayor Timothy Farrell. “I think we all base a little bit of what we do off of her. She was a mentor to me and gave great advice.”

Mayor Farrell said that Ms. Burne was “tough as nails” and succeeded in getting projects done regardless of the obstacle.

