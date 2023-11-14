MANASQUAN — Democratic candidate Michael Mangan now leads Republican Gregg Olivera by 41 votes — 1,074 to 1,033 — in the race to be the next mayor of Manasquan, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections online tallies as of 4:35 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The only votes yet to be counted are cure letters, which is when mail-in ballots that were filled out improperly are sent back to have the error corrected. This process is only applicable to certain circumstances, depending on the errors that exist on the ballot. This process does not involve changing any of the selections made by the voter on the ballot.

Both candidates are currently members of the borough council and ran to replace outgoing Mayor Edward Donovan, a Democrat.

After the first set of results were posted last week on Election Night, Mr. Olivera, who trailed by nine votes at the time, told The Coast Star that he did not yet intend to call for a recount of votes.

Neither candidate could be reached for comment on these most recent results.

