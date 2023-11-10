Elizabeth (Betty) M. Reilly, 94, of Manasquan, New Jersey, passed away at home Thursday, November 9th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born September 11th, 1929, in Newark, NJ, was raised in South Orange, NJ, and resided in Short Hills, NJ, for 42 years before moving to Manasquan, NJ. Betty wa