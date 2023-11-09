BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Shade Tree Commission has launched a new program to recognize trees in town that are older than the borough itself, in honor of the borough’s 130th anniversary.

The program was announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Bradley Beach Elementary School.

In the 1700s, James Bradley donated land to be used for the church, and a home for the woodlands. The Shade Tree Commission yearns to preserve what is left of Mr. Bradley’s donation centuries ago, according to Council Liaison, John Weber. The commission’s purpose is to foster an appreciation of the older trees in Bradley Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Bradley Beach Shade Tree Commission and council liaisons revealed a new plaque to identify such trees around Bradley Beach. The plaque reads, “Older than Bradley Beach,” with the year the tree was recognized to be older than the town.

Larry Bagwell, commission chairman, said, “All of our trees are really special, but we thought it would be great to identify the ones that are actually as old or older than the town.” He also said, “We want to draw some attention from the residents to help them get involved and to get interested and to improve the canopy of the town.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.