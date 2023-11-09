SPRING LAKE — Adrianna Mieras is hosting the fourth annual porch pickup food drive in the community to benefit Fulfill Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean, based in Neptune.

To donate, people can text Ms. Mieras at 732-275-2626 with their name and address by Sunday Nov. 12 if they plan to participate in the food drive.

Ms. Mieras, who works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams in Spring Lake, said that she is persistent about the food drive being a pickup event. “My office actually gave us the idea and in 2020, there was the pandemic and a lot of people were out of work so the food banks were really busy,” she said. “I decided it would be easier if I went around and did pick ups and that was really fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID was the spark of the porch pickups and led to an increase in donations because it is easier for people, according to Ms. Mieras. She said last year was the most successful food drive to date, with 315 pounds of food collected, equating to 263 meals.

Ms. Mieras said, “Going there [the foodbank] over the years and seeing the operation they have over there and how kind the people are over at Fulfill and how grateful they are…lines of people pick up food, which is inspiring in itself to see the people who actually need help.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.