BRADLEY BEACH — November’s Tree of the Month in the borough is a native black tupelo located at the Bradley Beach Library.

This Honor Me Tree was planted by the Bradley Beach Shade Tree Commission in honor of John Moretto. Mr. Moretto volunteered creating and maintaining the gardens surrounding the Bradley Beach Library. Jennie Moretto, Mr. Moretto’s wife, thought that an Honor Me Tree was the way to honor Mr. Moretto’s memory and his work.

Mr. Moretto’s legacy, just as his gardens and now his tree, will continue to grow every year, according to Council Liaison Jane DeNoble.

Residents who would like to sponsor an Honor Me Tree for someone special may visit the Bradley Beach Borough Hall or go to the website for an application – bradleybeachnj.gov/shade-tree-commission/

