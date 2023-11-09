AVON-BY-THE-SEA — American Littoral Society members led a presentation on the Sylvan Lake Habitat Restoration and Resilency Planning Project on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Avon Marina Building. The presentation included updates and a working concept for the remainder of the Living Shoreline project.

The presentation was led by the American Littoral Society Habitat Restoration Program Director, Capt. Alek Modjeski, with input from project partners: Bill Reimer, technical director and landscape architect at Matrix New World Engineering; and Marty McHugh, president of GES SumCo Eco-Contracting.

The American Littoral Society, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Sandy Hook, focuses on promoting “the study and conservation of marine life and habitat, protects the coast from harm, and empowers others to do the same,” according to its website.

Representatives from the Sylvan Lake Commission, Bradley Beach government and Monmouth University shared their involvement in the project as well.

The presentation was intended to allow residents the opportunity to share their opinions, ideas, thoughts, likes and dislikes with those working the project to take into consideration during project planning.

