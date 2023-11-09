BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach has begun to accept entries for the 2024 photo contest for residents’ homes to be selected to be in the Bradley Beach 2024 calendar. Submissions end on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a resident of Bradley Beach. Applicants can submit up to five photos and the requested information through a form found at bradleybeachnj.gov. Each submission must include the applicant’s name, phone number, email and where and what the photo is taken of. To be eligible, photos must have been taken by Jan. 1, 2023. There should not be any people in photo submissions. Photos must be in high resolution of at least 300 dpi and a minimum of 8” wide. All photos must be in a .jpeg, .jpg or .png format.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, quality and originality. The Borough of Bradley Beach will select six finalists to be published in the 2024 calendar, which will be provided to residents and visitors. Winners will be notified via the contact information provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.