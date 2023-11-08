WALL TOWNSHIP — A 2023 graduate of Wall High School was reported in critical condition in a Nashville hospital Wednesday, after being struck by gunfire while walking in a local park the previous day, police confirmed.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Jillian Ludwig, 18, was struck in the head by a stray bullet while walking on the track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park. They said a suspect, Shaquille Taylor, 29, had been shooting at a car nearby and has since been arrested and charged.

Ms. Ludwig, a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said her condition was grave on Wednesday.

Police said they found Ms. Ludwig at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Officers searched the area for evidence and witnesses and found “six 40-caliber cartridge casings on 13th Court near 1370 14 Ave. S in Nashville.”

The police report also states that security camera footage from the nearby Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency showed a suspect believed to be Mr. Taylor firing several rounds at a dark sedan outside the park at about 2:30 p.m. The sedan is then shown leaving the scene.

Metro Nashville Police said they were able to identify Mr. Taylor after determining the address of his girlfriend, who lives in an apartment nearby.

Mr. Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. His girlfriend was also detained. He identified himself as the suspect from the MDHA camera footage, and his bond was set at $280,000.

Responding to the news Wednesday, Wall Schools Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said. “Wall Township Public Schools was made aware this morning of the news regarding our recent graduate and we are deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with her and her family during this difficult time. Support and resources have been and will continue to be available for students and staff impacted by this event.”

Ms. Ludwig enrolled at Belmont University in August to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music recording and production arts.

According to her Facebook page, she is an avid fan of music and plays the guitar. She is pictured on the site playing at various venues, such as The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. She is a member of bands called ”Arcadia” and “Good Morning Beautiful” according to her posts.

Wall Township Committee member Erin Mangan said Ms. Ludwig was a member of Wall Township’s Young Women’s Leadership Group.

“Obviously, this is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Ms. Mangan said. “She is just so talented and caring, always giving back and blessing us with her beautiful voice. I extend my thoughts to her family and friends, and I pray for her recovery.”

Multiple candlelight vigils were planned for Ms. Ludwig on Wednesday, Nov. 8 — one at North Wall Little League at 7p.m. [2600 Belmar Blvd.]; one at Orchard Park at 5 p.m. and one at The Church of Brielle [821 Riverview Dr.] — where Ms. Ludwig was a member — at 5 p.m.

