One of the biggest bar nights of the year is upon us once again. Thanksgiving Eve is a night when many are home to celebrate the holiday and going out the night before has become a tradition of its own. Join friends and family for a night of live entertainment, drink specials and plenty of good times at your favorite bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

JENK’S CLUB

Jenk’s Club is celebrating Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 22 starting at 8p.m. with Lifespeed, High Def Emcee and DJ Jaymie Perez. Drink specials: $3.50 for any beer, $4.50 for Surfside cans and $5.50 for any well drink. There’s no cover before 10 p.m. so come early and enjoy all this pre-holiday night has to offer.

REEF & BARREL

Local friends love to gather at this Manasquan hotspot. You’ll be able to enjoy tasty treats from their dinner menu and great cocktails from behind the bar as your homecoming before the holiday.

SALTY’S BEACH BAR

This Belmar location has you covered for entertainment on Thanksgiving Even. Pat Roddy and the WallNutz will be playing from 8 pm. to 12 p.m. Catch either — or both — while you catch up with old friends.

THE SALTY WHALE

Manasquan staple, The Salty Whale, has So Shot performing at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s a great spot to get warmed up for the holiday weekend and perhaps you’re returning again after visiting during the Turkey Run on Nov. 18.