ALLAIRE STATE PARK’S ANNUAL

HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW

This one day event is held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features over 135 crafts and artisan throughout the Village with one-of-a-kind holiday gifting creations for sale. While you are at the park, you can enjoy the Historic Village at Allaire’s bakery, general store and historic demonstrations. Admission is $5 per person ages 6 and up. Free admission to all Allaire members.

MANASQUAN CHAMBER’S

HOLIDAY KICK OFF MARKET

The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce invites you downtown to the Squan Plaza to browse craft vendors and listen to music on Saturday, Nov. 12, 10a.m. to 3p.m. This is a great opportunity to put check marks on your holiday shopping list with unique items.

WOMEN OF ST. PAUL’S UNITED METHODIST

CHURCH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOPPE

The Women of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Annual Holiday Shoppe and Attic Sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 am to 2 pm at the Church’s Norcross Hall, 714 Herbertsville Road, Brick. Enjoy great savings on great gift items including handcrafted items, baked goods, new and vintage jewelry, and white elephant treasures. There is also lunch served at this event. All proceeds go toward the many missions supported by The Women of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

ST. PAUL’S OCEAN GROVE

CHURCH’S HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

On Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Ocean Grove Church will host their 27th annual Holiday Craft Fair. There will be 50 tables of quality crafts and 25 free gift drawings. Lunch and baked goods will also be available for sale. Admission is free. The church is located at 80 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove.

FARMINGDALE HOLIDAY MARKET

& CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW

The holiday market will be held at Farmingdale Elementary School, 49 Academy Street, on Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include great gift shopping opportunities, as well as a train show.

ASBURY PARK HOLIDAY BAZAAR

The Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar begins on Nov. 24 and every following Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall [1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park]. Attendees can enjoy shopping, food, libations and beautiful decor and entertainment at the Asbury Oyster Bar and Seahorse.

ALLENWOOD STATION HOLIDAY MARKET

Visit the Allenwood Station at 3202 Atlantic Avenue in Wall on Saturday, Nov. 25, 4 to 7 p.m., to enjoy holiday vendors, snacks and light refreshments and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting will be held at 6 pm.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AT WHITECHAPEL PROJECTS

The Holiday Bazaar at Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. The bazaar will take place in the Whitechapel Projects indoor chapel space. In the backyard, there will be a sailcloth tent with beautiful arts, food and a cultural venue which will feature a restaurant and bar inspired by local ingredients, a craft nano-brewery and an outdoor beer garden. The event will feature live music, food and libations.

JERSEY SHORE ARTS CENTER HOLIDAY ART MARKET

Visit the Jersey Shore Arts Center’s South Main Street, Ocean Grove location to enjoy their annual Holiday Art Market on Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 am. to 5p.m. For a suggested entry donation of $5 you can shop 30+ vendors including fine arts. There will also be music, food, free crafts for the kids and so much more. Visit jerseyshoreartscenter.org for more details and to pre-register for the kids free crafting.