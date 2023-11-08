TOMS RIVER — Avrohom Pam, 21, of Lakewood, has been sentenced to 364 days in Ocean County Jail and three years of probation on charges of death by auto and assault by auto in the 2021 motor vehicle crash that took the life of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.

Mr. Pam was sentenced Wednesday, by Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer, called the negotiated guilty plea in the case “appropriate.”

Jessica Avon, the victim’s widow said, “Finally someone stood up for Sean and I’m pleased.”

The Avons were newlyweds when on June 11, 2021, Lakewood police responded to a 5:15 p.m. report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Lanes Mills Road.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that Mr. Pam was driving a 2021 Ford Van in the rightmost lane on Lanes Mills Road, when he struck a 2019 Honda CRV being driven by John Arendt Jr., then 73, of Brick Township.

The force of the collision propelled Mr. Arendt’s vehicle into the northbound lane of traffic where it struck a 2012 Ford Mustang driven by Mr. Avon head-on.

Mr. Avon suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that a verbal altercation between Mr. Pam and Mr. Arendt had precipitated the crash. It also determined that Mr. Pam’s reckless driving was the cause of the crash, which resulted in Mr. Avon’s death.

