BELMAR — Democrat Caitlin Donovan has overwhelmingly defeated Republican Sean Patrick Di Somma in the race for a single borough council seat in Belmar.

The unofficial count from the Monmouth Board of Elections Tuesday night showed Ms. Donovan, an appointed incumbent, gaining her first elective term on the council with 62.14% of total votes counted, 1,062 to 645 for Mr. Di Somma.

Ms. Donovan had been named in June by the Belmar Democratic Committee and borough council to fill the unexpired term left by the resignation of then-council president, Thomas Brennan.

Mr. Di Somma, who received 645 votes, was nominated by the Belmar Republican Committee following the withdrawal of Victoria Renner, who had won the GOP primary in June.

“I am just so thrilled and honored to have won the respect of the people of Belmar this way,” Ms. Donovan said. “I hope this is the beginning of a lot of good work for Belmar.”

Mr. Di Somma congratulated his opponent in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

“I’m proud of our little 8 week shoestring campaign and how we escalated the policy conversation in this town,” he stated. “Mrs. Donovan deserves the support of everyone in Belmar and I will pray for her family as well as all of those folks who spent time volunteering for her campaign. Congratulations to all of you! Great win, well deserved.”

In the race for Belmar Board of Education, incumbent Kimberly Chek and Rebecca Herbert were the only candidates on the ballot for three available seats. Ms. Herbert received 989 votes and Ms. Chek received 940 votes.

