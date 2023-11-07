MANASQUAN — A pride flag hanging outside Bee Kind Studio on Main street was torn down and burned in the early hours of Sunday.

Reavey McClellan of Bee Kind said that no one was hurt and the building was not damaged as a result of the incident. She added that the studio has a new flag up featuring a rainbow-colored version of its logo but will switch it out for a pride flag once more when the replacement arrives.

“To be very clear, there is no room for hate at Bee Kind Studio,” said a statement posted to social media by the studio. “As members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community we will always and forever scream our pride from the rooftops. This is a space of love— you won’t dim our light. We will always stand proudly in our values.”

Detective Lieutenant Nick Norcia of the Manasquan Police Department confirmed that the department has an active and ongoing investigation into the incident, headed by himself and Detective Ken Hamill.

