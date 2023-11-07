POINT PLEASANT — Incumbent Valerie Coulson, Republican, and newcomer Joseph Veni, Republican, have been elected to serve on the Point Pleasant Borough council.

Ms. Coulson and Mr. Veni will serve a three-year term on the council.

With 15/16 districts reporting as of 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday night, Ms. Coulson had received 2,482 votes, or 31.98 percent. Mr. Veni had received 2,517 votes, or 32.43 percent.

Five candidates sought the two available Point Pleasant Borough Council seats on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The five candidates were: Ms. Coulson, Mr. Veni; newcomer Michelle Viggos, Democrat; newcomer Wayne Martiak, Democrat; and newcomer Michael Permuko, independent.

Ms. Viggos received 1,294 votes, or 16.67 percent; Mr. Martiak received 1,267 votes, or 16.33 percent; Mr. Permuko received 174 votes, or 2.24.

