SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School welcomed visitors to a Fall Festival and Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 4. The event was hosted by the Sea Girl Elementary PTA.

The festival on the school grounds began at 11 a.m. and featured live music and refreshments as visitors browsed tables of items for sale, including candles, jewelry and art, as well as Christmas ornaments and other holiday decor products.

“It is a lovely fall day,” said Connie Radicone. “The vendors have beautiful crafts and the prices are very reasonable. It is a nice benefit for the school as well, as they benefit from it.”

