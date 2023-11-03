Chippy’s, a fixture of the Jersey Shore, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever online ordering and delivery service, available to customers starting Nov. 1 through their website, chippysboardwalk.com.

Since 1985, Chippy’s has been serving up fresh and delicious seafood, french fries, fresh lemonade, authentic burritos, and more to hungry visitors of the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk. Now, with their new online ordering and delivery service, fans of Chippy’s famous treats can enjoy them from the comfort of their own home.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our new seafood menu and boardwalk favorites right to our customers’ doors,” said owner Jim Miller. “Our delivery service is the perfect way to continue to get your fill of boardwalk bites all winter long. Just head to our website and place your order – we’ll take care of the rest!”

Whether you’re craving Chippy’s Fresh Seafood or Chippy’s Beach Burittos, the new delivery service has you covered. With the same commitment to quality and freshness as their boardwalk stand, Chippy’s is sure to delight anyone seeking a delicious taste of the Jersey

ADVERTISEMENT

Shore, and our vented takeout containers will keep everything crisp.

To place an order for delivery, simply visit www.chippysboardwalk.com. Delivery is available to customers within a limited distance of Chippy’s Point Pleasant Beach location.

For more information about Chippy’s new delivery menu, please visit chippysboardwalk.com or follow @chippysboardwalk on Facebook and Instagram for updates.