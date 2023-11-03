BRADLEY BEACH – The borough is applying for a state Boardwalk Preservation Grant to help fund an extension of the Bradley Beach promenade from Third Avenue to the municipal border with Avon-By-the-Sea.

The application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs was authorized by the borough council at its Oct. 25 meeting and will be executed by CME Associates.

Ben Matlack, the borough engineer, said, “Extending the bulkhead and the promenade is beneficial to protection for tidal surge from the ocean. The extension is strictly preliminary concepts as of right now, but if the borough is awarded the grant, we could move forward with the project.”

The concept of extending the bulkhead for coastal resilience was included in the 2014 Master Plan, according to Mayor Larry Fox, who said it would add protection against flood damage of the kind suffered in the southern portion of Bradley Beach by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“This is a multi-year project that I think makes a lot of sense,” the mayor said. “Storms aren’t going to get any better.”

He said the extension could be planned in 2024, and construction could begin in 2025 if the project qualifies for a share of the $100 million New Jersey has earmarked for such local projects statewide.

The next borough council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8.

