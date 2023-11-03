Saturday, July 15th, 1933- Monday, October 2nd, 2023



Bettyanne Pannkuk (Stemmermann) also known as Nanny, age 90, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by Her Family on Monday, October 2nd, 2023.



Born in Weehawken, NJ, to William Stemmermann and Lydia Kelly, She resided in North Bergen in her early years, above her Family