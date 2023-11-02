BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council held a workshop discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 25, to discuss the future of the borough-owned property at 319 LaReine Ave. The discussion concluded with the matter being tabled for the third time.

There remains disagreement across the town and among council members, with varying opinions on what to do with the property, site of the vacant First United Methodist Church, which was built in 1900, with services ending in 2015.

Councilman Alan Gubatosi proposed that the church property be sold as a whole, without subdivision. The borough has spent money on hiring outside companies, and rather than spending additional money to subdivide the property, Mr. Gubatosi said, it would be more profitable to sell as a whole.

Councilwoman Jane DeNoble said, “Maybe we should sell the property as it sits because a huge amount of borough funds have been spent [on the project].”

The proposed resolution to authorize the borough engineer to provide bidding assistance, construction administration services and both environmental and engineering services for the subdivision was tabled for the third time.

Mayor Larry Fox said, “My question is… where are we going from here?”

