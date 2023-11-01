SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – The Wall United Methodist Church on Old Mill Road, hosted its annual holiday bazaar on Friday, Oct. 27.

Handmade items and donated jewelry were featured during the two-day event. Members of the church donated items to be sold. Food served such included homemade soups and baked goods.

Gail Watkins said, “Everything is homemade; they don’t really sell commercial things.” Ms. Watkins explained that girls who are a part of the church get together regularly beginning in January to start creating items to be sold.

Handmade ornaments and other festive decor were also sold, along with items for children and pets.

Mary LaPolla, who helped organize the holiday bazaar, explained that members start to come together about three times a week starting in March to prepare for the event.

All the proceeds raised from the holiday bazaar go directly to the church and its supporting missions.

Ms. LaPolla said, “I feel really good about the event and all the time we have put in. We hope that other people will help us out during the year and a lot of people do come through but we keep going.“

