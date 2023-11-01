POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s annual Homegrown Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 22 drew throngs to an afternoon of autumnal fun and activities.

The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee hosted the event, which had its fourth iteration this past weekend. Beginning in 2020, the Arts Committee has held Homegrown, which has become one of the most well-attended fall events of the season. Themed around the harvest and stacked with vendors who contributed to that vibe, the festival’s fourth year was perhaps the most successful.

Over 20 vendors selling knickknacks and, fittingly with the season, freshly-harvested produce, were set up at the festival. Additionally, the pie-baking contest saw entries from a variety of bakers in a variety of styles, from the classics like blueberry to the more modern hits like key lime.

The Recreation Committee held their pet parade in conjunction with the Homegrown Festival, as they have for the past several years, according to council president and committee liaison Doug Vitale.

“We wanted to incorporate, obviously, Halloween into the festival, so a couple of years ago at a rec meeting we decided, ‘hey, let’s dress up our pets and see what we get,’” said Mr. Vitale. “It’s been a huge hit…Homegrown is a great festival to bring everybody out to enjoy the fall, enjoy vendors and enjoy some food that we have over here. It’s a great event.”

