LAVALLETTE — The borough of Lavallette is throwing its annual Halloween Harvest Hoedown this Friday, Oct. 27, with a myriad of spooky—and not-so-spooky—entertainment options for kids, adults and entire families.

Starting at 2:15 p.m., Yosi Levin, known mononymously as YOSI, will take to the gymnasium of Lavallette Elementary School for a Halloween party sing-along. YOSI is an award-winning children’s singer-songwriter, known in the state for his enriching and fun concerts as well as his social-emotional learning programs. This event is for Lavallette’s littlest residents—grades K through 2—and starts off the night’s hoedown activities.

As no Halloween festival would be complete without hayrides, from there, a horse-drawn wagon will be leaving the school at 3:15 p.m. to head back and forth between there and the gazebo in Jacobsen Park. Meanwhile, hayrides for adults and older kids will be departing from the First Aid Station, 1207 Bay Blvd. In the gazebo parking lot proper, beginning at 3:30 p.m..

Around 4:30 p.m., refreshments will be served, as well, in the First Aid building. Also at First Aid, between 5 and 6:15 p.m., an all-ages magic show is set to stupefy audiences young and old.

“The magician is very talented,” said Anita Zalom, Lavallette’s council president.

The main draw of the hoedown, though, as in previous years, is a big beach bonfire that will be lit at around 6:30 p.m. in the evening, just as twilight falls. As the magic show ends around 6:15 p.m., hoedowners will be given just enough time to make their way to Washington Avenue bay beach for the conflagration, where members of the Upper Shores Library will tell scary stories by the light of the fire. According to a flier released by the borough, in the case of rain the event will stay within the First Aid building. A pumpkin carving contest will be part of the action around this time, and the borough encourages families to bring their already-carved pumpkins to show off—and to win prizes.

