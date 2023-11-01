SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough’s land use board approved reconstruction site plans for a project for new maintenance buildings at Spring Lake Golf Club on Oct. 19.

The final major site plan proposes that the club demolish five of the current maintenance structures. The reconstruction will allow for a renovation that will enhance the maintenance quality for the staff, equipment and materials according to the golf club’s superintendent, Tom Halvelka. The final major site plan proposes to construct two new maintenance buildings, one measuring 6,000 sq. ft. and the other measuring 5,903 sq. ft.

The club had recently celebrated its 125th anniversary and was overdue for a renovation, according to Board Member Nancy Maclearie. After the vote, Ms. Maclearie, who had led the way for questions during testimonies, said, “You need a new building and have clearly for a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new plans included for an additional 11 parking spots, which the club feels is necessary due to a lack of staff parking.

Mr. Havelka, golf club superintendent of five years, expressed concern regarding safety issues. The current maintenance structures could use improvements. Mr. Havelka and his architect, Mark Collins, feel that advanced indoor storage will enhance the quality of safety for the staff, equipment and materials.

Mr. Havelka said, “There will be better storage for our equipment so we do not have to replace it as often,” for equipment such as “golf carts, mowing equipment, rakes, showers and things along those lines.” Mr. Havelka said that the overflow of belongings that could not fit indoors were being stored outside, “which is another safety concern.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.