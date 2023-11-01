POINT PLEASANT BEACH — On a rainy, blustery fall morning, participants young and old were undeterred from running in the annual Fisherman’s 5K race and fun run, which benefited the St. Peter School PTA [parent-teacher association].

Runners from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania could be found running the Fisherman’s 5K on Saturday, Oct. 21 as it took off from the bandshell on Arnold and Baltimore Avenues. This year, the 5K was sponsored by Valerie Barba, DDS General & Cosmetic Dentistry in Manasquan.

The day before the 5K, St. Peter’s cafeteria was the site of a pre-race pasta dinner, for runners to both register for the event and carbo-load in anticipation of a hard-run course. The dinner was sponsored by Joe Leone’s.

Jamie Schuck, Co-President of the PTA, said that this event is one of the school’s major PTA fundraisers each year.

“It’s a long-standing event with the community,” she said. “Everybody really likes to come out and support the school…The money goes back into the school for special events for the students, for assemblies and other special things we do. It helps the overall enrichment of the students.”

“We really want to thank the community that comes out and supports us every year. A lot of the community comes out to support St. Peter School and we really appreciate it,” she said. “We also thank the chairperson of the race, Annemarie Hanley, and her whole Fisherman’s 5K committee.”

