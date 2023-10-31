MANASQUAN — The borough council approved two resolutions at a special meeting Monday to authorize site study work for the potential acquisition of Sullivan’s Service Center at Broad and Main streets as part of an eventual project to improve traffic flow and safety at the interesection.

According to Mayor Ed Donovan, the two measures authorize additional work needed in site studies of the former gas station property by the firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin [VHB].

Under state law, Manasquan is required to perform two studies of the site to check for any potential environmental concerns: a preliminary assessment and a site investigation. The first has already been contracted for, Mayor Donovan said, but now the borough can schedule the second.

Once the corner property is acquired, borough officials hope to collaborate with Monmouth County in a reconfiguration of what is essentially a three-way intersection that includes South Street, opposite the Sullivan’s site, as well as Broad and Main streets.

