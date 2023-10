Wall Township resident Florence R Kukowski (Avillion), age 81, formerly of Warren, passed away Saturday, October 28th.



‘Flo’ was born on July 22nd, 1942 in Hazelton, PA, to Nicholas and Helen Avillion. In July 1966, she married her beloved husband, Edward M. Kukowski, who predeceased her in 2008. She was a fighter through and