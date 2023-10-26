The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce, based in Wall Township, held its third annual Women’s Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 17 and 18 at The Shore Club in Spring Lake Heights. The two-day event kicked off with an opening reception on Tuesday night and then reconvened Wednesday at 8 a.m. for several sessions on various topics, two keynote speakers, as well as, breakfast and lunch.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF GARY GELLMAN/GELLMAN IMAGES

Above, Karen Kessler of Kessler PR Group was the morning keynote speaker.

Manasquan Bank’s Catherine Franzoni [from left], Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce President Greg Hunt of OceanFirst Bank and Lisa Roettger, also of Manasquan Bank, all spoke at the conference.

Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Evelyn Mars [from left] reviews the morning program with Master of Ceremonies Dara Brown, Freelance News Anchor with News12 New Jersey and Women’s Conference Co-Chair Danielle Wolowitz, of Shore Business Solutions.

Danielle Wolowitz [from left] and Corinne McCann Trainor of Fox Rotschild LLP served as co-chairs of the Women’s Conference.

Celeste DiBenedetto of Puharic and Associates [from left] and Symone Simon of Symone Simon Public Relations, chat following a breakout session.

Laila Hardy-Johnson, a certified holistic health coach and personal trainer, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley and Monmouth University women’s basketball head coach Ginny Boggess lead a panel discussion entitled “Aspire to be your Healthiest You.”

Karen Kessler PR Group including Allison Perrine [from left], Karen Kessler and Erin Friedlander [far right] stand with Kim Guadagno, President and Executive Director of Mercy Center, who introduced the keynote speaker.

Natalya Johnson, Senior Counsel, Johnson & Johnson, gave the luncheon keynote speech.