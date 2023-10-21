WALL TOWNSHIP — Township police Friday announced against two individuals charges in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries that took place throughout the municipality three weeks ago.

According to a statement issued by the Wall Township Police Department, Ahmad Singletary, 24, of Newark and Kevin Yuille, 24, of Elizabeth, were charged following an investigation of multiple reports of residential and motor vehicle burglaries, in addition to a motor vehicle theft on Allaire Road, Williamsburg Drive, Celeste Drive, Campbell Road, Roundhill Court, Riverside Terrace, Equestrian Lane, Deer Run, and 18th Avenue.

Mr. Singletary, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, has now been additionally charged with 15 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary to a residence, seven counts of conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a residential burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft and one county of criminal mischief.

Mr. Yuille is charged with two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary to a residence and four counts of conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglaries. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said in an email to The Coast Star he is “very proud of the work our officers and detectives did to identify and charge those responsible for committing these crimes in our town.” The police statement notes: “Despite charges being filed, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all the trial rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and New Jersey State Law.”

