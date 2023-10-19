WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education Tuesday approved the appointment of Kevin Davis as the new principal of Wall High School, a move greeted with a standing ovation as beaming colleagues and family members looked on.

Mr. Davis has served as an assistant principal at Wall High School since 2015. Prior to that, he was principal of the Knollwood School [grades 4-8] in Fair Haven and as an assistant principal and principal at St. Rose High School in Belmar.

Before becoming an administrator, he taught social studies at Barnegat High School and St. Rose High School.

“Tonight is a very special night for Wall Township Public Schools as well as the greater Wall Township” announced Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan at the board meeting.

“When I first met Mr. Davis I was struck by his sincerity and his ability to listen,” said Ms. Handerhan, who she said is “one of the high school students’ ‘most trusted adults.’”

Ms. Handerhan then read a letter from Acting Principal Peter Righi in support of Mr. Davis, who he has worked with over the course of the last year. Mr. Righi described Mr. Davis as a “leader of remarkable integrity” who is “deeply committed” to the district and its students.

“I think what makes [Wall High School] outstanding are … our students and our staff,” said Mr. Davis. “I want to continue to celebrate the good things that we do … and … also work together to find ways to improve and grow.”

