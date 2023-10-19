BELMAR — Test scores from Belmar Elementary School’s Spring 2023 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments [NJSLA] have calculated an “unprecedented growth” in both English Language Arts [ELA] and mathematics since last year, according to Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Mr. Alvarez said. “That kind of growth is hard to come by and I hope that in my career I see it again.”

The assessment scores were discussed as part of the superintendent report at the start of the most recent Board of Education [BOE] meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12. The data from these assessments helps to understand the impact of recent curriculum changes over the past year, Mr. Alvarez explained.

These scores place the evaluated students across five levels of proficiency, with the highest levels being meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations. According to Mr. Alvarez’s report, 58 percent of students scored in the top two levels for ELA, an increase of 10.5 percent since last year.

Math scores had an increase as well, rising 8.6 percent from last year to total 46 percent of students scoring in the top two proficiency levels, which is the highest scores the school has received since the inception of the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers [PARCC] and NJSLA.

