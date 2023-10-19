BELMAR — The second-annual fall craft fair, hosted by the First Presbyterian Church in Belmar, will be held on Saturday Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a rain-or-shine event.

“Of course, everyone is hoping for great weather, but the church’s buildings on the corner of Ninth Avenue and E Street can accommodate all 31 vendors inside,” stated a press release.

The craft fair will feature a variety of vendors offering a slew of different wares such as jewelry, home and holiday decor, critter crafts, pumpkins and pastries. The fair will also feature a gift basket auction with various themes, including children’s toys and games, self-care and pampering, sporting, pet-care and several wine baskets, as well as gift cards.

Additionally, Boy Scouts Troop 40 will be grilling hot dogs in the courtyard, while the Presbyterian Women will be in the kitchen baking warm chocolate chip cookies, and offering candy apples, home baked cakes, cupcakes and pies, according to the press release.

“There will be an area for children to paint pumpkins or make ghost decorations and another reserved for the Presbyterian Women’s great gift auction with a variety of baskets filled with holiday décor, children’s toys & games, and high-end purses,” according to a press release. “There’s a French Martini basket, baskets for Jets or Giant fans, and another rake filled with scratch offs.”

The free fair will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, which is handicapped accessible, and is a rain-or-shine event.

