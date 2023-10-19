BRADLEY BEACH–The borough is set for its “Bradley Beach Dog Walk” this Sunday, Oct.22 at 9 a.m. Part of Mayor Larry Fox’s ‘Mayor’s Wellness Walks’, this is the first event of the four-part wellness series in 2023 involving residents’ favorite pets.

The event will kickstart featuring Kathleen Heaney, DVM, President of Heaney Veterinary Consulting and retired Executive Director of Veterinary Services for Merck Animal Health. Visitors are welcome, with or without a dog, to meet at the Brinley Avenue entrance to the beach at the alotted start time.

Mayor Fox considers the event an opporunity of “meeting and socializing with neighbors in the Bradley community.” The wellness campaign was established as part of the statewide Mayor Wellness Campaign [MWC], an initiative of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

For more information on the Oct.22 event, visit bradleybeachnj.gov/mayor-wellness-campaign.

